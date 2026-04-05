“I just spent that much on cheese”: 1975 clip shocks viewers as prices soar

As food prices continue to rise, many shoppers are feeling the strain at the checkout.

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But a resurfaced clip from decades ago is leaving people amazed at just how different things once were.

The footage offers a glimpse into how families once planned ahead to beat rising costs.

Massive shop

A BBC Nationwide report from 1975, recently reshared on social media, follows a Nottinghamshire couple attempting to buy a full year’s worth of groceries in one trip.

Mr and Mrs Dallas carefully planned the outing, even borrowing a van to transport their purchases.

Their shopping list stretched over five and a half pages.

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Stocking up

The couple filled multiple trolleys with essentials, including 72 tins of baked beans and 108 toilet rolls.

Other items ranged from pasta and soup to tea, juice and household products, all tracked carefully as they shopped.

The report noted that “the shopping list was five-and-a-half pages long.”

Checkout surprise

After more than an hour gathering items, the couple finally reached the checkout as onlookers watched in surprise.

The total came to £122.18, the equivalent of about £961 today, according to inflation estimates.

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Even then, the couple had expected to pay more.

Beating inflation

Mr Dallas explained the strategy behind the bulk buy.

“Oh yes,” he said when asked if it was an investment, noting that some items had already doubled in price within a year.

The idea was to avoid future price increases by stocking up early.

Viral reactions

The resurfaced clip has sparked strong reactions online, with many comparing it to today’s grocery costs.

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“That’s four shopping bags worth now,” one user wrote.

Another joked: “I just spent that much on cheese.”

For many, the video highlights just how dramatically food prices and shopping habits have changed over time.

Sources: BBC Nationwide, Nottinghamshire Live