UK luxury chocolate producer falls after parent company crisis

Rising ingredient costs and shifting demand are forcing changes across Britain’s premium food sector, and even long-established suppliers are now feeling the impact. The failure of a key London chocolatier offers a clear sign of how quickly conditions have tightened.

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The immediate trigger came in February 2026, when heritage brand Prestat entered administration and closed its Piccadilly shop, as first reported by the Daily Express. That move sent shockwaves through its supply chain.

Cocoa prices had already surged to record highs in 2024 after poor harvests in West Africa, where Ghana and Ivory Coast dominate production.

Disease and extreme weather compounded shortages, pushing costs higher for manufacturers.

Similar pressures have begun to affect other premium food businesses, as higher input costs collide with more cautious consumer spending.

Supplier unravels

Within weeks, Marasu’s Petit Fours, a specialist producer founded in 1986, also fell into administration. Administrators were appointed on February 6, with confirmation later that month, the Daily Express notes.

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Rather than operating its own shops, the company worked largely behind the scenes, producing chocolates for high-end retailers across London.

Its output reached around 300 tonnes a year from its Park Royal site, reflecting its scale despite a relatively low public profile.

The business had positioned itself at the top end of the market, including investment in premium cocoa such as Criollo. While valued for flavour, such ingredients are costlier and more volatile in supply. That left the company exposed as prices rose.

Aftermath and shift

A pre-pack deal has since transferred the business to L’Artisan du Chocolat, owned by Polus Capital Management, writes the British newspaper. Prestat was also sold for a nominal sum and is expected to continue online only.

For a brand once associated with Royal Warrants and a presence on Piccadilly, the shift is stark.

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Its reputation extended beyond retail, with links to Roald Dahl’s writing often cited as part of its cultural appeal.

Now, the closure of its supplier and the loss of its flagship store point to a more fundamental reset. Premium chocolate makers are being forced to adapt quickly, or disappear.

Sources: Daily Express