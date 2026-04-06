Experts reveal how the body changes before death

Understanding the final stages of life can bring a sense of calm in an otherwise overwhelming time. Here’s what families may notice, and how to help.

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Serious illness often brings families face to face with difficult questions about what lies ahead. When treatment is no longer working, the focus shifts toward comfort, dignity, and understanding the natural process of dying.

According to Dr. Joseph Shega, Chief Medical Officer at VITAS Healthcare, knowing what to expect can help loved ones feel more prepared and less alone.

Here is a look at the final months, weeks, and days, along with practical ways to offer support.

A shift in appetite and interest

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As the body begins to slow down, eating becomes less of a priority. People may lose interest in food altogether.

Offering small, favorite meals or light snacks can help, but it’s equally important to respect their wishes if they choose not to eat.

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Sleeping more, engaging less

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Fatigue becomes more noticeable, with longer periods spent sleeping or resting.

Rather than trying to keep them awake, creating a calm, comfortable space supports their need for rest.

Emotional withdrawal

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Many people begin to turn inward, reflecting on their lives and experiences.

This quiet withdrawal isn’t rejection. It’s often part of processing and preparing emotionally.

Managing pain and discomfort

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Pain, nausea, or general discomfort may increase as illness progresses.

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Dr. Shega notes that hospice teams can guide families on medications and comfort measures to ease symptoms.

Increased risk of infections

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Weakened immune systems make infections more likely.

Care teams can help families recognize warning signs and maintain hygiene to reduce risks.

Rapid changes in energy and awareness

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In the weeks leading up to death, extreme fatigue and confusion can become more pronounced.

Simple communication and a quiet environment can help reduce distress during this time.

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Letting go of food and fluids

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Eventually, many people stop eating and drinking entirely.

While this can be distressing to witness, it is a natural part of the body shutting down—not typically a source of suffering.

Restlessness

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Some individuals may appear agitated or restless, even if they are mostly inactive.

Gentle repositioning, soothing words, and guidance from caregivers can provide relief.

Changes in breathing

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Breathing patterns may shift, becoming irregular or accompanied by congestion.

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Elevating the head or using a humidifier can help ease breathing discomfort.

Increasing confusion or visions

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Hallucinations or vivid dreams are not uncommon.

Rather than correcting or dismissing them, offering reassurance and listening calmly can be comforting.

Physical signs in the final days

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In the last four to six days, physical changes become more visible—such as difficulty swallowing or reduced consciousness.

Simple care, like moistening the mouth or speaking gently, helps maintain comfort.

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The body slowing down

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Two to three days before death, the body’s systems begin to shut down more rapidly.

Skin may change color, responsiveness decreases, and breathing patterns may shift noticeably.

Recognizing the final hours

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In the last 48 hours, distinct signs may appear, including irregular breathing, reduced urine output, and the so-called “death rattle.”

Though these can be difficult to witness, they are considered normal in the dying process.

Supporting through presence

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At this stage, presence matters more than anything. Sitting quietly, holding a hand, or speaking softly can provide reassurance, even if the person does not respond.

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Dr. Shega and the team at VITAS Healthcare emphasize that dying is not a single moment, but a process, one that unfolds differently for each individual.

Sources: VITAS Healthcare