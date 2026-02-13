Five subtle heart attack signs many people overlook

Don’t ignore these early heart attack clues.

Heart attacks remain one of the leading causes of death, and early treatment can be the difference between life and death.

Yet health experts warn that many people ignore early warning signs, or mistake them for something less serious.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), someone in the United States has a heart attack every 40 seconds. Around 805,000 heart attacks occur each year, including 605,000 first-time attacks and 200,000 repeat cases.

The CDC also estimates that one in five heart attacks are “silent,” meaning the damage happens without the person recognising the symptoms at the time.

Here are five warning signs experts say should not be ignored.

Dizziness or feeling faint

Sudden dizziness, light-headedness or feeling unsteady can be an early sign of a heart attack.

The Heart Foundation warns that if “the room starts spinning or your vision starts to fade,” it may signal that the heart is not pumping blood effectively.

Anyone experiencing unexplained dizziness should alert someone nearby and seek medical attention.

Shortness of breath

Breathlessness during exercise is normal. However, sudden shortness of breath while at rest, or difficulty breathing without obvious cause, may indicate a cardiac problem.

The Heart Foundation says “tightening in the chest, difficulty breathing or breathlessness with or without chest discomfort can occasionally be a warning sign for a heart attack.”

If the sensation feels unusual or severe, immediate medical help is advised.

Nausea or indigestion

Stomach discomfort is not always linked to heart problems, but persistent nausea, indigestion or vomiting can sometimes signal a heart attack.

Although less common than chest pain, these symptoms — particularly when combined with others — should not be dismissed.

Cold sweats

Sudden sweating unrelated to heat or physical activity can be another red flag.

The Heart Foundation notes that a sudden chill or clammy feeling, regardless of the surrounding temperature, may indicate a heart event.

No obvious symptoms

Perhaps the most concerning warning sign is the absence of one. So-called silent heart attacks may cause little or no noticeable discomfort.

“In this case, your heart attack might not be picked up until later down the track,” the Heart Foundation says.

Experts stress that any unusual or unexplained symptoms — especially if they occur together — should be treated seriously. Prompt medical care can significantly improve survival and recovery.

