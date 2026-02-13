Costco issues gift card recall

Check your wallet.

Others are reading now

Costco has announced a recall of certain restaurant gift cards after the company behind them stopped operating.

Customers are being urged to check their wallets, as the affected cards are no longer valid.

According to a company notice, the recall involves Synergy Restaurant Gift Cards sold at Costco locations.

The Synergy Gift Card Network, also known as Synergy World, has ceased operations. As a result, all of its gift cards became worthless as of January 31, 2026.

The specific restaurants that may have accepted the cards were not disclosed.

Also read

Sales period identified

Costco said the affected gift cards were sold between October 27, 2025, and January 26, 2026.

Anyone who purchased Synergy gift cards during that period is advised to check whether they still have them.

The recall applies only to Synergy-branded restaurant gift cards sold through Costco.

What customers should do

Customers in possession of the affected cards can return them to their local Costco store for a full refund.

Costco has not indicated how many cards were sold or how many customers may be impacted.

Also read

Sources: Costco company notice, Synergy Gift Card Network announcement