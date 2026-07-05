Ground zero: Ebola’s origins as a new outbreak unfolds

Doctors first faced the disease in clinics where ordinary tools could become dangerous. Decades later, the same threat still tests hospitals, health workers and public trust.

In 1976, patients in Central Africa began arriving with fever, vomiting, diarrhea and, in severe cases, bleeding that did not fit the first suspected diagnoses.

WHO identifies the first recorded Ebola disease outbreaks as two near-simultaneous events in Nzara, now in South Sudan, and Yambuku, now in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Yambuku lay near the Ebola River, which later gave the disease its name. CDC records say Ebola has returned periodically since then, after spilling from an unknown animal host into humans and spreading between people through direct contact with bodily fluids.

At the mission hospital in Yambuku, medical staff were working with limited resources. Historienet says that needles were reused, turning treatment into one route of transmission and helping the virus pass between patients.

Infection control became the central lesson

That hospital experience shaped later Ebola responses. WHO guidance now stresses isolation, protective equipment, safe injections, contact tracing and safer burials, because transmission often happens during care for sick patients or after death.

Researchers still do not know the exact natural reservoir. Britannica notes that several ebolaviruses have been identified, and different species have produced outbreaks with different fatality rates.

One theory reaches much further into the past. Powel Kazanjian, a University of Michigan professor of medicine and history, argues in a published study that the plague of Athens in 430 BC may have been Ebola. The hypothesis remains speculative, however, and the documented history of Ebola begins in 1976.

The latest outbreak keeps the warning alive

Ebola later caused major emergencies, including the West African epidemic from 2014 to 2016 and the Democratic Republic of the Congo outbreak that began in 2018. Those crises showed that containment depends not only on medicine, but also on security, communication and whether communities trust responders.

In May 2026, health authorities confirmed a Bundibugyo virus outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda. WHO says that species has no licensed vaccine or specific treatment, although supportive care can improve survival and candidate tools are being studied.

WHO declared the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern on May 17, 2026. CDC later described it as the third-largest Ebola outbreak on record by June 22.

Sources: Historienet; Britannica; CDC: WHO; Powel Kazanjian – Ebola in Antiquity?