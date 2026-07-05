Google loses final appeal over Android market dominance fine

When digital giants build vast ecosystems, the rules of fair play can easily get tangled in the web.

Controlling what billions of users see on their screens every day brings immense power and equally massive responsibility. Now, a multi-year battle over how software gets bundled onto your phone has finally reached its ultimate conclusion, reports Dr News.

A massive penalty

A historic legal blow has hit one of the world’s largest companies. A record penalty is now firmly locked in place after years of intense fighting.

According to the AFP news agency, Europe’s highest court has upheld a staggering 4.1 billion euro fine against Google and its parent company, Alphabet. The definitive ruling officially brings an end to an exhaustive series of legal appeals.

Regulators at the European Commission initially brought the hammer down over Android market abuse. They discovered that the tech titan was unfairly using its dominant position to choke out rival applications.

Specifically, the firm pressured phone manufacturers into pre-installing its default search engine and Chrome browser, blocking competitor apps from home screens.

The legal battle

This multi-billion euro saga began in 2018. The Commission slapped Google with an initial 4.3 billion euro penalty, breaking global antitrust records.

A lower court trimmed that figure slightly in 2022 to the current 4.1 billion euro total. Refusing to back down, the search giant launched a final appeal to Europe’s highest court in Luxembourg.

The top judges completely dismissed those complaints on Thursday. In its ruling, the European Court of Justice wrote that the lower court “did not commit any error of law in its assessment of the anti-competitive effects of the pre-installation requirements set out in the Android agreements”.

Silicon Valley pushes back

The tech giant strongly opposes the outcome. Executives claim that European regulators completely fail to recognize how their platform keeps mobile software free and open.

According to AFP, a Google spokesperson stated that the firm already altered its policies years ago to comply with the initial findings.

“In any case, we already adjusted our agreements in 2018 to be consistent with the original decision, and we remain focused on promoting innovation and openness for the benefit of our users, partners and developers,” the spokesperson said.

Still, Google targeted its rivals during the legal fight. They complained that Apple aggressively pushes its own Safari browser on iPhones without facing any major EU scrutiny.

Sources: Dr News, AFP