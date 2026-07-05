ESPN leaves UFC White House event out of top midyear award

When sports and politics collide on the grandest stage, the resulting spectacle usually dominates public conversation for weeks. Giant events can capture millions of eyes, yet industry experts often look past the flash when handing out prizes.

The Irish Star reports that a massive summer blockbuster just found out that political hype does not guarantee critical acclaim.

Awards season snub

A highly publicized combat sports event held on the lawns of power has failed to capture the top prize in recent midyear rankings. Despite pulling in massive television audiences, the historic showcase was largely bypassed by analysts.

According to The Irish Star, an expert panel at ESPN recently evaluated the top achievements defining the first six months of 2026. The network chose to highlight pure competitive quality over political pageantry.

The media giant completely snubbed the spectacular Washington card in the standout event category. Instead, the panel awarded the top honor to UFC 327, an April showcase in Miami that secured half of the total votes.

That rival Miami show featured Carlos Ulberg overcoming a severe leg injury to seize the light heavyweight crown from Jiri Prochazka. Fans also witnessed veteran Cub Swanson finish his 22-year career with a quick knockout.

A brutal consolation

Even with the overall card snub, the historic Washington event did not walk away empty-handed. The headlining match secured a major victory anyway.

ESPN voters handed the Best Fight honor to the lightweight title war between Justin Gaethje and Ilia Topuria, which earned 75 percent of the vote. Gaethje shocked the undefeated champion in a bloody upset.

The bout proved so punishing that medical officials subsequently issued standard six-month medical suspensions to both athletes.

The event, dubbed UFC Freedom 250, drew an estimated 34 million global viewers. American fans streamed the action on Paramount+, which recently replaced ESPN as the official broadcast home for the promotion.

One and done

The fights commemorated the 250th anniversary of the United States Declaration of Independence alongside Donald Trump’s 80th birthday.

Despite drawing an exclusive crowd of politicians and celebrities, promotional chief Dana White made it clear that this was a unique moment in sports history.

“It was an amazing experience, this was a one-of-one,” White stated. He firmly added, “It will never happen again.”

White insisted the gathering was strictly about unity rather than partisan messaging. He noted that the night was simply about all Americans celebrating a birthday together.

Sources: The Irish Star, ESPN, Paramount+