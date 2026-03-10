Ukraine may soon field new missiles from fire point

The war in Ukraine continues every day, even when the world is looking to other crises.

Recently there has been a small piece of encouraging news for Ukraine. A weapons manufacturer says new missiles may soon be ready for use on the battlefield.

Faster missiles

The company is called Fire Point. It is responsible for developing a missile known as the Flamingo. One of the company’s executives, Denis Shtilerman, said that two new missiles are close to becoming operational, according to l’Independant. They are called the FP-9 and the FP-7.

Shtilerman shared the information during an interview with Army TV. Observers of the war quickly took notice. Ukrainian officials and analysts believe these weapons could strengthen the country’s ability to strike important targets.

Ukraine has repeatedly warned that its air defense supplies are limited. President Volodymyr Zelensky has said the country may soon face shortages of American Patriot missiles. These systems are used to intercept Russian ballistic missiles and protect cities.

According to Shtilerman, the new FP-9 missile could change how some targets are reached. He said current cruise missiles and drones struggle to break through the dense air defense systems that protect Moscow. The FP-9 is designed to travel much faster than many existing weapons.

Producing 200 every day

He explained that Russia’s Iskander missile reaches speeds of around 800 meters per second. The FP-9 is expected to exceed 1,000 meters per second. This speed could make it harder for air defenses to intercept.

Shtilerman also compared the missile to the American ATACMS system. He said the FP-9 would deliver a stronger warhead while costing about two and a half times less.

The FP-7 missile is another project in development. It is expected to have a range of about 300 kilometers. The company hopes it will enter service later this summer after additional testing.

Fire Point is also expanding its drone production. The company currently produces around 200 long range drones every day. Shtilerman said that number could easily double or even triple if needed.

One of these drones is the FP-1. It carries a 105 kilogram warhead and can travel about 1,000 kilometers. Another model, the FP-2, is designed for strikes up to 200 kilometers from the front line and will carry a larger warhead after upgrades.