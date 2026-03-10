Finland Prepares for Potential Russian Threat with Large-Scale Drills

Northern Europe is seeing a major military build-up as NATO strengthens its presence in the Arctic.

Finland is hosting one of the largest exercises in the region, demonstrating how the alliance is preparing for potential threats from Russia. The maneuvers come at a time when Finland is adjusting its defense policies and aligning fully with NATO standards.

On March 9, large-scale NATO exercises called Cold Response 26 began in northern Finland, according to Digi24. The drills are led by Norway and will last about two weeks. Around 25,000 troops from 14 NATO countries are taking part. About 4,000 of them come from the United States, France, Italy, Great Britain, and Sweden. Soldiers will train in difficult winter conditions, practice working together, and test how quickly troops can be deployed if needed.

The U.S. military in Europe said the exercises aim to strengthen allied presence in the Arctic. They are also meant to give NATO a strategic advantage in the region. Finnish experts say the drills simulate a response to a possible large-scale Russian attack.

Exercises like this are becoming routine in Finland. In November 2025, the Northern Strike 25 exercises took place about 100 kilometers from the Russian border. Around 2,200 soldiers and 500 pieces of equipment took part. They practiced using artillery in winter conditions and coordinated with NATO allies. Lieutenant Colonel Kimmo Ruotsalainen, commander of that exercise, described it as the largest artillery and mortar firing drill in northern Finland.

At the same time, Finland is reviewing its defense laws. Defense Minister Antti Hykkänen said the country plans to repeal a ban from the 1980s on the import, transit, and storage of nuclear weapons. He said any movement of nuclear arms would be for defensive purposes only. Finland also announced it will resume production of anti-personnel mines after leaving the Ottawa Convention. New laws remove criminal penalties for their use.

Finland joined NATO in spring 2023, ending decades of neutrality. Since then, NATO’s land border with Russia has grown by more than 1,300 kilometers. These developments show Finland is preparing to fully integrate with NATO forces. The Cold Response 26 exercises and the legislative changes demonstrate how seriously the country takes its new role in Europe’s security landscape.