The early signs of a rare cancer many people miss

A little-known cancer affecting the bile ducts is drawing growing attention among specialists as reported cases rise in recent years. Though uncommon, doctors say the disease can be particularly dangerous because its earliest symptoms are easy to overlook. Some of the first signs may appear in everyday routines, including noticeable changes in stool or urine color during bathroom visits.

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Cholangiocarcinoma, often called bile duct cancer, develops in the narrow tubes that carry bile from the liver to the gallbladder and small intestine. According to the Mayo Clinic, the disease usually affects adults over the age of 50, although it can occur earlier.

Reporting by the Spanish outlet el Economista notes that the cancer represents roughly 2 percent of diagnosed cancers in Spain but is responsible for about 3 percent of cancer-related deaths. That imbalance reflects how serious the illness can become when it is discovered late.

One reason the disease is difficult to detect is that early symptoms are often subtle or resemble common digestive problems. Gastroenterologists say some of the first warning signs appear when bile cannot flow normally through the ducts.

When that happens, stools may become unusually pale while urine turns darker than normal. The change occurs because bile pigments that normally help digest fats begin accumulating in the body instead of passing into the digestive tract.

Symptoms beyond digestion

As the condition progresses, additional symptoms may appear that extend beyond the digestive system.

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Yellowing of the skin and eyes, known as jaundice, is among the most recognizable warning signs of bile duct disease.

Patients may also experience persistent itching, unexplained fatigue, or discomfort under the right side of the rib cage. Unintentional weight loss can occur as well.

Other possible symptoms include fever and night sweats. Because these warning signs are not unique to cholangiocarcinoma, specialists say the illness is frequently diagnosed only after it has advanced.

Doctors advise seeking medical evaluation if these symptoms persist, particularly for people with existing liver or bile duct disorders.

Who is at risk?

Researchers continue to investigate what triggers the disease. The Mayo Clinic explains that cholangiocarcinoma develops when mutations cause abnormal cell growth in the bile ducts, eventually forming tumors.

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Certain medical conditions can increase the likelihood of developing the cancer. These include primary sclerosing cholangitis, chronic liver disease, and structural abnormalities of the bile ducts present from birth.

Lifestyle and environmental factors can also contribute. Smoking, diabetes, and inherited genetic disorders are associated with higher risk, while infections caused by liver parasites have been linked to the disease in parts of Southeast Asia.

Treatment options vary depending on how early the cancer is discovered. Surgery to remove the tumor offers the best chance of control when possible, while advanced cases may require liver transplantation, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, or immunotherapy.

Because diagnosis often comes late, treating cholangiocarcinoma remains challenging.

Sources: el Economista, Mayo Clinic.