New figures reveal scale of losses in Ukraine conflict

The human cost of the war in Ukraine continues to rise as new figures highlight the scale of ongoing fighting. Fresh data from Kyiv points to sustained losses on the battlefield more than two years after the invasion began.

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The Kyiv Independent reports that Russia has lost around 1,280,860 troops since launching its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, according to Ukraine’s General Staff. The total includes 930 casualties recorded over the past day.

These figures are part of Ukraine’s ongoing effort to track Russian military losses, though they cannot be independently verified.

Battlefield toll

Alongside personnel losses, Russia has also suffered extensive equipment damage, according to the General Staff.

The reported figures include 11,783 tanks and 24,218 armored combat vehicles, as well as 83,744 vehicles and fuel tanks.

Artillery losses are also substantial, with 38,477 systems destroyed, in addition to 1,688 multiple launch rocket systems and 1,333 air defense units.

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The Kyiv Independent reports that air and naval losses include 435 aircraft, 349 helicopters, 183,144 drones, 32 ships and boats, and two submarines.

Ukraine losses

Ukraine has not regularly disclosed its own military losses, citing operational security.

However, the Kyiv Independent reports that President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a February interview with France TV that at least 55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed since the start of the invasion.

He also indicated that many troops remain missing, with battlefield conditions making recovery and identification difficult.

Independent estimates

External assessments suggest Russia’s casualties are significantly higher than Ukraine’s.

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The Kyiv Independent reports that the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) estimates the ratio at roughly “2.5:1 or 2:1”.

A January 2026 CSIS report suggests Ukraine may have suffered between 500,000 and 600,000 total casualties through late 2025, including between 100,000 and 140,000 killed in action.

Sources: The Kyiv Independent, CSIS



