Tooth jewelry is trending, but is it safe?

Tooth jewelry is not just a passing trend. It has been gaining attention across social media and celebrity culture, and it is showing up on more people’s smiles than ever before.

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The appeal is easy to understand. It is a way to add something personal and noticeable to your look. But behind the shine, dentists are raising concerns about what it can do to oral health.

Return of Y2K

Tooth jewelry usually comes in two main forms. There are small crystals that are glued directly onto the enamel. There are also grills, which are removable covers often made of gold or silver. Both styles have become popular with celebrities such as Hailey Bieber, Dua Lipa, Drake, Kendall Jenner, and Katy Perry, writes WP. Their influence has helped push the trend into the mainstream.

Another reason for the rise is the return of Y2K fashion. This style from the early 2000s has become popular again, especially among younger generations. Unlike grills, which have long been linked to hip-hop culture, tooth crystals are seen as more flexible. They are worn by people of different ages and backgrounds.

Dentists warn that there are real risks. One of the main concerns is damage to the enamel. Once enamel is worn down or damaged, it does not grow back. Poor-quality adhesives or DIY kits can make this worse. They can scratch or weaken the surface of the tooth during application.

The risks

There is also a higher risk of cavities. Jewelry can create small spaces where food and bacteria can collect. These areas are harder to clean. Over time, this can lead to tooth decay and infections. Dentists often see more problems in people who wear grills regularly, especially if they forget to remove them before eating.

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Gum irritation is another issue. Poorly fitted grills or crystals can rub against the gums. This can lead to swelling, bleeding, or even long-term gum problems. Some materials can also trigger allergic reactions or cause damage to the tissue.

Bad breath is a common side effect as well. Food particles and bacteria can get trapped under the jewelry. If cleaning is not done properly, the smell can become noticeable. Sleeping with grills on increases the risk of infections.

Dentists recommend talking to a professional before trying tooth jewelry. Cheap kits and unapproved adhesives should be avoided. Good hygiene is important. Brushing and flossing regularly helps reduce the risks.

If someone feels pain or discomfort, the jewelry should be removed right away. Dentists stress that removal should always be done by a professional. Trying to take it off at home can damage the teeth and cause lasting problems.