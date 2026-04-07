Millions of eye drops recalled across US over safety fears

A widespread recall affecting millions of eye drop bottles across the United States is raising concerns about product safety.

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Health officials are urging consumers to check their purchases and stop using affected items immediately, reports EatingWell.

Recall issued

More than 3.1 million bottles of eye drops have been pulled from shelves due to sterility concerns, according to EatingWell, citing the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The issue relates to a “lack of assurance of sterility,” which could pose potential health risks to users.

The recall has been classified as Class II, meaning the products could cause temporary or medically reversible health effects.

Widely sold brands

The affected products were distributed under numerous store-brand labels sold by major retailers.

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These include chains such as Walgreens, CVS, Kroger and Rite Aid, among others.

Several types of eye drops are involved, including redness relief, dry eye treatments and lubricating formulas.

What to do

Consumers who have purchased eye drops are advised to stop using them and verify whether their product is part of the recall.

Shoppers should contact the retailer where the item was bought to check lot numbers and expiration dates and arrange a refund if necessary.

Health authorities also recommend seeking medical advice if any symptoms occur after using the products.

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Ongoing guidance

The FDA has provided a dedicated contact line for questions related to the recall.

Given the scale of the issue and the number of brands involved, officials stress the importance of checking products carefully.

The recall highlights ongoing concerns around manufacturing standards and product safety in over-the-counter medications.

Sources: EatingWell, U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)