Why your walking style may say more than you think

Human behaviour often carries subtle cues that others interpret automatically. These signals can shape perceptions in ways that aren’t always immediately obvious.

Others are reading now

Before a word is spoken, people are already forming impressions. The smallest physical cues can shape how someone is perceived in passing moments, from crossing a street to entering a room.

Researchers writing in Royal Society Open Science suggest that somebody’s walking style is one of those cues, offering early hints about a person’s emotional state.

Inside the experiment

To test this, scientists designed a controlled study using actors rather than spontaneous public behaviour. Each actor was asked to walk while expressing one of five emotional conditions, including neutral.

Their movements were captured using motion-tracking technology, allowing precise measurement of coordination, pace and posture.

These recordings were later shown to independent observers. Without seeing faces or hearing voices, many viewers were still able to identify the intended emotion, indicating that movement alone can carry meaningful social information.

Also read

Energy tells a story

What stood out was not a single gesture but the overall intensity and flow of movement. Walks with greater force, speed and openness were more often linked to heightened emotional states, particularly those associated with tension or agitation.

Lower-energy movement was more often interpreted as subdued or negative, especially when posture appeared more inward or slumped.

By contrast, a more fluid and uplifted rhythm tended to be read as positive. Observers appeared to rely on tempo and body coordination rather than any single feature.

The study highlights, writes UNILAD, how these patterns, especially the relationship between arm and leg motion, act as consistent cues that people interpret quickly and often unconsciously.

More than first impressions

The researchers argue that such signals can influence behaviour almost instantly. They wrote: “An individual’s gait can reveal their emotional state from a distance, enabling social decision-making – such as whether to approach or avoid them – before their facial expressions become visible.”

Also read

Because walking is typically less controlled than facial expression, it may offer a more genuine reflection of internal state.

This insight has practical implications beyond everyday encounters. It could inform fields such as behavioural psychology, artificial intelligence and surveillance, where interpreting human movement is increasingly relevant.

Related research, including studies from the University of Portsmouth, has explored similar links between movement patterns and tendencies like aggression.

In ordinary settings, these judgments happen quickly and often without awareness. A few steps may be all it takes to shape a first impression.

Sources: Royal Society Open Science, UNILAD, University of Portsmouth