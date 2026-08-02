From immigrant to one of Franklin Roosevelt’s key industrial advisors

Civilian manufacturers faced demands unlike anything in their previous experience. Meeting them required new machinery, coordinated suppliers and millions of additional workers.

In 1940, William S. Knudsen left General Motors for Washington to help the United States prepare for a conflict it had not yet entered. The Danish-born industrial executive encountered a country with enormous factories but no simple method for converting their civilian output into military equipment.

According to Historienet, Knudsen had emigrated from Copenhagen in 1900 before building his career at Ford and General Motors. His value to the government came from decades spent organising mass production, particularly the movement of components through large networks of factories.

Parts had to work together

Knudsen’s immediate problem was not simply persuading companies to accept military contracts. Aircraft, engines and armoured vehicles required components made to much tighter specifications than many civilian goods. A poorly measured part could delay an entire assembly line.

Historienet emphasises his preference for interchangeable components that required no filing or adjustment by workers. When every axle, housing or engine part performed identically, separate suppliers could manufacture sections of the same machine without working beneath one roof.

The transition still demanded specialised tooling. Machine tools had to cut and shape metal precisely, while new gauges were needed to check whether parts met military standards. Managers also had to coordinate raw materials and subcontractors at a scale few companies had previously attempted.

Automobile manufacturers received government contracts for engines, trucks, tanks and aircraft. Packard prepared a licensed version of the Rolls-Royce Merlin engine for production with American tooling and manufacturing practices. Chrysler, meanwhile, operated the new Detroit Tank Arsenal, the first American factory built specifically for tank mass production.

Construction began before the United States entered the war. The US Army records that the arsenal completed its first tank in just over eight months and produced 22,234 new tanks during the Second World War.

Output depended on people

Ford’s Willow Run plant offered another test of automotive methods. Its long production line divided the B-24 Liberator into repeatable assembly stages, although tooling difficulties and design changes slowed the factory’s early performance.

By the end of the war, Ford records show that the company had built more than 8,000 B-24 bombers. At peak production, Willow Run approached the much-publicised target of completing one aircraft per hour.

Factories could not maintain such output without a much larger workforce. The US National Archives states that approximately three million women worked in American war plants, helping address labour shortages as millions of men entered military service.

Knudsen was one organiser within a far broader mobilisation involving federal agencies, military planners, executives, supervisors and factory workers. His particular contribution was connecting military demand with methods already tested in the automobile business.

The achievement was therefore not the work of a lone industrial hero. Knudsen helped establish the production framework, but its results depended on thousands of businesses making compatible parts and millions of people keeping their machinery running.

Sources: Historienet, US National Archives