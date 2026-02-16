Baby food recalled nationwide after toxin found in testing

Baby fruit purée recalled nationwide over toxin concerns.

A nationwide recall has been issued for a baby fruit purée after federal testing detected elevated levels of patulin, a toxin that can pose health risks over time.

Initiative Foods announced Friday that it is recalling one lot of its “Tippy Toes” Apple Pear Banana Fruit Purée.

Why it’s being recalled

Patulin is a toxin produced by certain molds that can grow on fruits, especially apples.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), long-term exposure to high levels of patulin may cause nausea, headaches, fever, possible immune system suppression, and/or potential nerve damage.

The FDA says no illnesses or injuries have been reported so far.

The product was distributed nationwide in grocery stores in all states except Alaska. It may also have been sold in Guam and Puerto Rico.

How to check your product

Consumers should look at the bottom of the plastic tub and check for:

Best By date: 07/17/2026

07/17/2026 Code: INIA0120

Only this specific lot is affected.

If you have this product do not use it. Dispose of it safely or return it to the store for a refund

Anyone concerned about possible symptoms after consumption should contact a healthcare provider.

Retailers have been told to remove the affected lot from shelves.

Initiative Foods said it is working with the FDA and reviewing safety measures. Consumers and retailers with questions can call 1-855-215-5730 for more information.

Sources: U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Initiative Foods