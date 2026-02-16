“I Refuse to Cook for Fascists”: Restaurants targeted after speaking out against ICE

America’s restaurant sector, long powered by immigrant labour, is increasingly entangled in the country’s immigration battle. As enforcement actions intensify, some business owners say their livelihoods and staff are being caught in the crossfire.

Others are reading now

Immigrants account for roughly 22% of the US restaurant workforce, according to the American Immigration Council. In states such as California, New York and Texas, that share exceeds 30%, making the industry particularly sensitive to enforcement activity and deportations.

Owners and chefs say this reliance is not incidental but foundational. From kitchen staff to management roles, foreign-born workers are central to daily operations, and any disruption can quickly ripple through already thin profit margins, The Guardian reports.



Backlash grows

The Guardian reports that some restaurateurs who have publicly criticised Immigration and Customs Enforcement have experienced swift pushback. They describe coordinated one-star reviews, hostile messages and boycott threats after expressing solidarity with immigrants.

Industry research has shown that negative online ratings can significantly affect customer traffic, amplifying the financial risks of taking a public stance. Several owners told the newspaper that reputational damage from even a handful of critical reviews can be difficult to reverse.

Others report abusive phone calls and confrontations in person. The online backlash, they say, often follows social media posts announcing donations to immigrant advocacy groups or statements opposing local enforcement raids.

Also read

One owner’s stand

In Chicago, Pizza Matta co-owner Jason Vincent said months of politically charged messages from a customer escalated into a confrontation at his restaurant. He ultimately asked the individual to leave.

“I refuse to cook for fascists and their enablers,” Vincent said, explaining his decision. While he noted there is no blanket policy, he said he would turn away patrons displaying pro-ICE or Maga apparel.

“I was raised Jewish, and I was taught from a young age ‘never again’,” he added. “What is happening here is ‘never again’.”

Vincent’s comments reflect a broader dilemma for business owners who want to voice personal convictions while safeguarding employees and revenue.

Economic strain

Beyond reputational risks, restaurant leaders warn of deeper economic consequences. Removing large numbers of immigrant workers, they argue, would destabilise staffing levels in an industry already grappling with inflation and rising costs.

Also read

Some operators in cities affected by enforcement activity report noticeable declines in foot traffic. The concern, they say, is not only about politics but about sustainability.

As immigration policy continues to dominate national debate, restaurants find themselves balancing principle, protection of their workforce and the practical realities of staying afloat.

Sources: The Guardian, American Immigration Council.



