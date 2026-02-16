Obama speaks out on aliens and area 51 rumours

Speculation about extraterrestrials and secret military sites has long fuelled public fascination. Now, former US president Barack Obama has weighed in directly on one of the most persistent conspiracy theories.

In a recent interview with podcaster Brian Tyler Cohen, Obama was asked bluntly whether aliens are real and if the US government is hiding them at Area 51. The highly classified Air Force facility in Nevada has for decades been at the centre of claims about UFOs and secret technology.

“They’re real, but I haven’t seen them, and they’re not being kept in, what is it… Area 51. There’s no underground facility, unless there’s this enormous conspiracy, and they hid it from the president of the United States,” Obama said.

When Cohen followed up by asking what he most wanted to know upon entering the White House, Obama replied with a laugh: “Where are the aliens?” LADBIBLE reports.



Area 51 myths

Located at Groom Lake, about 83 miles from Las Vegas, Area 51 is known to be used for testing experimental aircraft and reconnaissance systems. Its secrecy has made it a magnet for online speculation, including claims of hidden UFOs and even supposed sightings of “alien technology” on satellite imagery.

The mystery surrounding the base intensified in 2019 with the viral “Storm Area 51” campaign, when thousands of people jokingly pledged online to raid the facility in search of extraterrestrials.

Despite such theories, US officials have consistently maintained that the site is dedicated to military research and remains off-limits to the public.

Political fallout

During the same interview, Obama addressed a separate controversy involving a video shared on Donald Trump’s Truth Social platform. The clip, which depicted the Obamas as apes and referenced conspiracy claims about the 2020 election, was later removed. The White House said a staffer had posted it in error.

“First of all, I think it’s important to recognise that the majority of the American people find this behaviour deeply troubling,” Obama said.

“It is true that it gets attention. It’s true that it’s a distraction. You meet people, they still believe in decency, courtesy, kindness, and there’s this sort of clown show that’s happening in social media and on television.”

He added: “And what is true is that there doesn’t seem to be any shame about this among people who used to feel like you had to have some sort of decorum and a sense of propriety and respect for the office, right? That’s been lost.”

Trump responded to criticism over the post but said he “didn’t make a mistake”.

Sources: LADbible interview with Brian Tyler Cohen.



