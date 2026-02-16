Courts push back on Trump immigration policy

A growing clash is unfolding between federal courts and the White House over immigration enforcement.

Thousands of judicial decisions in recent months have questioned the legality of detaining migrants under current policy.

Others are reading now

According to a Reuters analysis of court records cited by WP Wiadomości, federal judges have issued more than 4,400 rulings since October opposing aspects of immigrant detention carried out by the Trump administration.

The wave of decisions reflects mounting concern within the judiciary about how existing immigration law is being applied.

Court objections

In one prominent case, Judge Thomas Johnston of West Virginia ordered the release of a Venezuelan migrant and sharply criticised the government’s legal arguments.

“ It is outrageous that the government is asking the court to redefine or completely ignore the applicable law as it is clearly written,” Johnston wrote in his ruling.

Several judges have taken issue with the administration’s departure from previous interpretations that allowed certain detainees to be released on bail. Critics on the bench argue that abandoning that approach has led to prolonged detention without sufficient legal basis.

Also read

Detentions rise

Despite repeated court interventions, the administration has continued its enforcement strategy. White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson said the government’s actions comply with the law.

Under the current administration, the detained immigrant population has climbed to around 68,000 people, marking a 75% increase compared with the start of President Donald Trump’s term.

At the same time, legal battles remain fluid. A conservative appeals court in New Orleans recently overturned lower court rulings that had freed two Mexican nationals, concluding that federal authorities were within their rights to hold them.

Legal uncertainty

Hundreds of related cases are still moving through the courts, suggesting the dispute is far from settled.

The contrasting decisions highlight a broader institutional struggle, as judges scrutinise detention practices while the administration defends its authority to enforce immigration law more aggressively.

Also read

With further rulings expected, the confrontation between the judiciary and the executive branch appears set to intensify.

Sources: WP Wiadomości, Reuters analysis of US court records.



