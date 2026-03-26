Food safety warning issued over ground beef

Check your freezer: ground beef alert in six states.

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US food safety officials have issued a public health alert over ground beef sold in several states after reports of possible contamination.

Authorities are urging consumers to check their freezers, as the affected products may still be in homes despite no formal recall.

The alert was issued by the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

It applies to 16-ounce packages of White Oak Pastures grass-fed ground beef.

The packaging includes establishment number “EST 34729,” a sell-by date of “3/19/26,” and code “105761.”

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The products were sold at Mom’s Organic Markets locations in Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Washington, D.C.

The warning follows two consumer complaints reporting metal fragments found in the meat. FSIS said the issue involves possible foreign matter contamination.

So far, no injuries or illnesses have been reported.

No recall issued

Officials said a full recall was not announced because the product is no longer available in stores.

However, the agency warned that some consumers may still have the ground beef stored at home.

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This has prompted the public health alert instead.

Consumers are advised to check their freezers for the affected product.

If found, it should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase for a refund.

Anyone who has eaten the product and feels unwell should contact a healthcare provider.

Customers with questions can contact White Oak Pastures directly.

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Sources: U.S. Department of Agriculture (FSIS)