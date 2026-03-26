Putin is a “serial liar,” ex-US ambassador warns

Peace efforts to end the war in Ukraine have slowed as global attention shifts to the Middle East.

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Talks between Kyiv, Moscow and Washington have been postponed, with officials pointing to the ongoing war in Iran as a key reason for the delay.

With diplomatic focus and resources diverted, analysts warn the stalled negotiations are giving Russia more room to maneuver on the battlefield.

Strategic distraction

Former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine John Herbst believes Russia is trying to redirect American attention away from the war in Ukraine, according to the Kyiv Post cited by Onet.

He said Moscow may have offered to limit intelligence cooperation with Iran in exchange for reduced U.S. support for Kyiv.

“I would be surprised if Russia didn’t make this proposal,” he said.

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Targeting Washington

Herbst argued that Ukraine remains Putin’s main concern, as the war has dragged on with heavy costs and limited gains.

He accused the Russian president of publicly praising Donald Trump while pursuing a different strategy behind the scenes.

“He is a serial liar,” Herbst said, suggesting Moscow is attempting to manipulate U.S. policy.

Iran as leverage

According to the former diplomat, Russia wants the conflict with Iran to draw the United States into a prolonged crisis.

“Putin wants the fighting to continue,” he said, arguing that a distracted Washington would ease pressure on Russia.

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He added that China may share similar interests in seeing the U.S. tied down elsewhere.

Not a peacemaker

Herbst rejected the idea that Moscow is seeking a diplomatic solution.

He said the Kremlin has repeatedly dismissed peace proposals accepted by Ukraine and is instead trying to prolong the conflict.

Russia, he argued, is acting more as a disruptor than a mediator.

Pressure needed

The former ambassador said stronger action from the United States is required to change the situation.

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“We need constant pressure, new pressure on Russia, to make Putin understand that he cannot achieve any further gains,” he said.

He also warned against trusting Moscow in sensitive matters, citing past actions and statements.

Wider implications

Despite the risks, Herbst said the shifting global situation could also create opportunities for Ukraine.

He noted growing interest from other regions in Ukrainian military technology and expertise.

Still, he emphasized that the outcome will depend on sustained international support.

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Sources: Kyiv Post, Onet.