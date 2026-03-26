Porridge recalled over rodent contamination risk

Check your kitchen: porridge recall across UK.

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A food safety alert has been issued in the UK after several porridge products were found to be at risk of contamination.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has warned consumers to check their kitchens as affected items may still be in homes.

The recall involves multiple MOMA-branded porridge products sold in pots and sachets.

These include a range of flavours such as almond butter and salted caramel, apple and cinnamon, blueberry and vanilla, and golden syrup.

Various pack sizes are affected, including single pots, multipacks and sachets.

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Specific lot numbers have been listed by the FSA as part of the recall.

Reason for recall

The alert was issued due to possible rodent contamination.

According to the FSA, the products may have been contaminated by mice, which poses a potential health risk to consumers.

No other MOMA products are included in the recall.

What consumers should do

People who have purchased any of the affected products are advised not to eat them.

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Instead, they should return the items to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers who feel unwell after eating the porridge are advised to seek medical advice.

MOMA has provided contact details for customers with questions about the recall.

The company can be reached via email for further information.

Sources: UK Food Standards Agency (FSA)