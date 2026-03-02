Frozen blueberries recalled over life threatening Listeria risk

More than 55,000 pounds of blueberries have been recalled.

Others are reading now

More than 55,000 pounds of frozen blueberries have been recalled over fears they may be contaminated with Listeria, a bacteria that can cause serious illness.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Oregon Potato Company is recalling 55,689 pounds of individually quick frozen blueberries. The company, based in Salem, produces frozen and dried potatoes, vegetables and fruits.

The recall was first announced on 12 February. On Tuesday, the FDA upgraded it to a Class 1 recall. This is the agency’s most serious type of recall. It means there is a risk that the product could cause serious health problems or death.

Distributed in several states

The blueberries were sent to businesses in Michigan, Oregon, Washington and Wisconsin, as well as to Canada. The FDA said the product was not sold directly to customers in stores. Instead, it was shipped between companies in the supply chain.

The recall was started by email and is still ongoing.

Also read

The affected products include 30 pound cases with expiration dates of 23 July 2027 and 24 July 2027. The lot codes are 2055 B2, 2065 B1 and 2065 B3. The blueberries were packed in plastic bags inside cardboard cases.

Also included are 1,400 pound totes with lot codes 3305 A1 and 3305 B1. These have an expiration date of 25 November 2027. They were packed in plastic liners inside large bulk containers.

What is Listeria?

Listeria monocytogenes is a type of bacteria that can spread through food. It can cause symptoms such as fever, diarrhea and vomiting.

Most healthy adults do not become seriously ill. However, the infection can be dangerous for pregnant women, newborn babies, older adults and people with weak immune systems.

The FDA said Listeria is often spread during food harvesting or processing.

Also read

Sources: U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Fox Business