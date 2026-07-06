Trump couldn’t stay silent after England’s dramatic World Cup victory

Trump breaks silence on England’s World Cup triumph with surprise post

Pressure was already sky-high before England stepped onto the pitch against Mexico, with the hosts carrying an extraordinary record at the iconic Azteca Stadium. By the final whistle, however, attention stretched well beyond the football itself, as an unexpected voice from Washington joined the celebrations.

President Donald Trump was among those following the last-16 clash, and he wasted little time sharing his thoughts after England secured a dramatic 3-2 victory.

Kane steals the spotlight

England booked its place in the next round thanks to a decisive strike from captain Harry Kane after an action-packed contest in Mexico City.

Jude Bellingham had stunned the home crowd by scoring twice in the space of just 98 seconds, only for Mexico to battle back and level the match. Kane ultimately settled the encounter with the winning goal, ensuring England handed Mexico only its third defeat in 90 competitive home matches—and its first-ever World Cup loss on home soil.

Almost immediately after the final goal, Trump took to Truth Social with a brief message aimed at England’s captain.

“Harry Kane of England is a GREAT player!!!”

Kane, meanwhile, was celebrating with teammates on the field as England’s players broke into Oasis’ Wonderwall after reaching the quarter-finals.

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Trump has become an active World Cup observer

Although football has never been considered one of Trump’s signature interests, the ongoing World Cup has repeatedly drawn him into the headlines.

His most controversial intervention came after United States striker Folarin Balogun received a red card against Bosnia and Herzegovina. Under normal circumstances, the dismissal would have ruled the forward out of the Americans’ next match.

Instead, FIFA suspended the automatic match ban after reviewing the case, allowing Balogun to remain eligible for the knockout-stage clash against Belgium.

According to reports, Trump personally urged FIFA President Gianni Infantino to reconsider the punishment before the governing body announced its decision.

Following the ruling, the president celebrated the outcome on Truth Social.

“Thank you to FIFA for doing what was right, and reversing a great injustice!”

Football and politics collide

FIFA’s decision regarding Balogun sparked widespread debate throughout the football world, with critics questioning both the timing of the ruling and the circumstances surrounding the review process.

England’s victory over Mexico, meanwhile, guaranteed that Harry Kane and his teammates advanced to the next round, while Trump’s enthusiastic endorsement of the captain quickly became another unexpected talking point surrounding the tournament.