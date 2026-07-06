Trump official defends free speech after white supremacist march

Trump administration Interior Secretary Doug Burgum defended free speech protections after a white supremacist march in Washington sparked renewed debate.

A statement by Trump administration Interior Secretary Doug Burgum has sparked debate following a march involving several hundred white supremacists in Washington.

Burgum pointed out that the U.S. Constitution protects citizens’ right to free speech, even when the messages expressed are highly controversial.

The march took place during celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Declaration of Independence, AFP and Agerpres reported, cited by HotNews.

Minister’s response

“There are none of the views they advocate that I can agree with. But one of the fundamental principles of the United States is freedom of speech,” Burgum told CNN, according to HotNews.

At the same time, he maintained that free speech protections also extend to views that many people consider offensive or unacceptable.

“There are many things I see that I may find offensive. But in America, freedom of speech is protected,” he insisted, according to AFP and Agerpres.

The march in focus

According to AFP and Agerpres, several masked participants gathered at the city’s main railway station before joining the demonstration.

Among the demonstrators were Confederate flags and banners bearing the Patriot Front logo.

During the march, participants chanted, among other slogans, “We are taking America back!”

Burgum’s remarks have renewed attention to the recurring debate over how U.S. authorities should respond to demonstrations by extremist groups when those demonstrations are also protected under the country’s free speech laws.

Who is Patriot Front?

Patriot Front is an American white supremacist group based in Texas that was formed in 2017 after splitting from the neo-Nazi organization Vanguard America in the aftermath of the violent “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville.

The group is led by Thomas Ryan Rousseau and uses patriotic symbols and slogans to promote a white nationalist ideology. According to the Anti-Defamation League, its goal is to establish a state reserved for the descendants of the United States’ original white founders.

The ADL also describes Patriot Front as one of the most visible white supremacist groups in the United States, partly because it regularly organizes demonstrations and distributes propaganda in public spaces.

Sources: AFP, Agerpres, HotNews, CNN, Anti-Defamation League