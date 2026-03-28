Astrology debate grows as ‘least liked’ zodiac signs identified

Personality rankings continue to draw attention as people compare traits and social perceptions. New lists often spark fresh discussion about how individuals are viewed by others.

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A new astrology ranking is fuelling conversation across TikTok and online forums, where personality labels often spread quickly.

Astro Fame astrologer Susan Taylor identifies six zodiac signs that tend to face the most criticism from others, writes the Daily Express.

Reputation issues

Rather than focusing on compatibility or romance, this ranking centres on how certain signs are perceived socially.

Gemini emerges as the most controversial. Taylor said: “When it comes to being the least popular sign, the first prize is incontestably awarded to… Gemini.”

The broader perception, as outlined in the report, links Gemini to inconsistency. That unpredictability can make interactions feel uncertain, which may explain why the sign is often judged harshly. In many cases, it reflects stereotype as much as experience.

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Astrology rankings vary widely depending on the source, but labels like this tend to stick once they gain traction online.

Strong personalities

Elsewhere, the list highlights signs whose traits can be overwhelming in group dynamics.

Aries and Leo are associated with intensity and a tendency to take the lead. That confidence can be appealing, but it may also create friction when others feel overshadowed.

Virgo, by contrast, is portrayed as more reserved yet highly exacting. This attention to detail can be useful, though it may come across as overly critical in close relationships.

Scorpio is included for its emotionally charged reactions, particularly in arguments, where bluntness can leave a lasting impression.

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Hidden tensions

Libra rounds out the ranking, with Taylor suggesting the sign’s easygoing surface may not always reflect its intentions. She claims Libra can be a “huge backstabber.”

This contrast between outward charm and perceived hidden motives is what places Libra among the more mistrusted signs in this list.

Still, astrology remains interpretive rather than scientific. For some, these rankings are light entertainment. For others, they shape how people view themselves and those around them.

Sources: Daily Express, Astro Fame