Russia Unleashes nearly 1,000 drones in massive attack on Ukraine

At least seven people have been killed and dozens more injured as Russian drone strikes hit multiple Ukrainian regions. From western cities to central areas, civilians and infrastructure were caught in a wave of attacks.

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In Lviv, 32 people were injured after drones struck residential areas, according to regional governor Maksym Kozytskyi, as reported by The Kyiv Independent. Fires broke out in buildings, including within the historic center, where the Bernardine Monastery complex sustained damage.

“People were running from the Danylo Halytsky monument as if it was a terrorist attack,” resident Yarema Semaniv said, describing scenes of panic during the daytime strike.

Casualties mount

Other regions also reported deaths and injuries. In Ivano-Frankivsk, two people were killed and four injured, including a six-year-old child, local officials said.

Vinnytsia recorded one death and 13 injuries, while a 12-year-old girl was hospitalized following a strike in Zhytomyr.

Additional damage and injuries were reported in Khmelnytskyi and Ternopil regions, where infrastructure was hit and power outages followed.

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Massive assault

According to Ukraine’s General Staff, Russia launched nearly 1,000 drones over a 24-hour period between March 23 and 24.

The Kyiv Independent reported that the barrage included a rare daytime wave involving more than 550 drones, targeting central and western parts of the country.

Explosions were reported across multiple regions, including Kyiv and surrounding areas, as air defenses worked to intercept incoming threats.

Evolving tactics

Ukrainian officials say the scale and timing of the strikes point to changing battlefield strategies.

Air raid alerts were issued across large parts of the country as drones were detected moving between regions.

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Ukraine’s Defense Ministry advisor Serhii Flash said Russia is adapting its approach.

“The current strategy is to launch strikes spread out over time,” he wrote, suggesting efforts to overwhelm air defense systems.

Sources: The Kyiv Independent