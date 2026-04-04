Baby skincare brand becomes $100 million hit

Baby skincare brand becomes $100m hit as Gen Alpha fuels booming demand.

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A niche beauty idea aimed at babies has rapidly grown into a global business.

Now, the same brand is riding a surge in demand from tweens and young teens.

Kimberley Ho left a career in finance to launch Evereden in 2018, targeting safe skincare for infants and families.

According to Forbes, the New York-based company now generates around $100 million in annual revenue.

The brand initially appealed to parents seeking gentle products for babies with sensitive skin.

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Growing with users

As its early customers’ children grew older, the company expanded its range.

Evereden now offers products for kids, preteens and mothers, including serums, conditioners and fragrances.

“We expanded mostly because our customers were growing up and were saying, ‘Hey, my baby’s no longer an infant,” Ho said.

Industry analysts say younger consumers are entering the beauty market earlier than ever.

A study cited by Forbes found Gen Alpha first engages with skincare at around age eight, compared to older generations who started later.

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“Clearly these young consumers are interested in skincare and are exposed to the internet…they probably need some help picking the right product,” Morningstar analyst Dan Su said.

Business strategy

Evereden built its growth through direct online sales, though it is also stocked in select international retailers.

The company raised about $40 million in funding and invested in its own product development lab.

“This not typical in the skincare or beauty industry,” Ho said, noting most brands rely on external labs.

The rise of so-called “Sephora kids” has pushed more children toward premium beauty products.

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Some of these products are designed for adults and may not suit younger skin, experts warn.

Evereden positions itself as a safer alternative, offering lower-priced options compared to high-end adult brands.

Analysts suggest competition will intensify as major beauty companies target younger audiences.

“I haven’t really seen any specific brand gaining traction,” Su said, adding that understanding young consumers remains complex.

Ho believes the trend will continue as younger generations grow up online and engage with beauty earlier than before.

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Sources: Forbes