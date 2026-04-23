20 schools shut after ‘serious threat’ sparks panic in Sweden

Dozens of schools in one Swedish municipality were abruptly closed after reports of a potential violent threat.

Authorities say the situation remains unclear as an investigation gets underway, reports DR News.

Widespread closures

At least 20 schools in Borlänge, located in southern Dalarna, were shut down following the warning.

According to DR News, citing SVT and Aftonbladet, the closures affect a wide range of institutions, including kindergartens, primary and secondary schools, as well as adult education centres.

Officials took the decision after information about a possible threat reached local authorities.

The exact nature of the threat has not been disclosed.

Threat details unclear

Police have described the situation as involving a “threat of a serious crime”.

According to DR News, it is not yet known who may be behind the threat or who it was directed at.

Authorities have also said it is too early to determine whether the warning is credible.

Early warnings

Municipal officials said concerns first emerged earlier in the week.

According to DR News, several students reportedly received “unnerving information” on Monday.

The details were later passed on to municipal staff on Tuesday, prompting action.

This led to the decision to close schools as a precaution.

Investigation ongoing

Police have launched an inquiry into what they describe as a serious unlawful threat targeting a group.

According to DR News, investigators are continuing to assess the situation and gather information.

Authorities have not indicated when schools may reopen.

The case remains under active investigation as officials work to clarify the risk.

Sources: DR News, SVT, Aftonbladet