Refusing drone training? Russian college students threatened with conscription for insuburdination

Allegations have emerged of pressure being placed on students to join military-linked programmes in Russia.

Reports suggest refusal could lead to immediate conscription amid ongoing manpower demands, reports United24 Media.

Coercion claims surface

Students at a polytechnic college in Anzhero-Sudzhensk are reportedly being pushed to sign contracts tied to drone training.

According to United24Media, citing The Moscow Times, the claims are based on an audio recording of a meeting between a college official and a student.

In the recording, the deputy director is heard warning about consequences for those who do not take part.

“If you fail, your data will go directly to the military enlistment office, and you will immediately receive a summons.”

Limited choices

The conversation suggests students may face few alternatives if they refuse participation.

According to United24Media, the official told the student that joining the UAV training programme could still result in deployment to the war.

“You’ll have no options: either UAV training or simply signing a contract as cannon fodder directly to the frontline,” she said.

The remarks also referenced previous recruits who had died, with dozens commemorated locally.

Recruitment pressure grows

The reported incident comes as Russia seeks to expand military recruitment.

According to United24Media, authorities have introduced targets requiring universities to supply a portion of students for military service.

The directive, issued in 2026, calls for at least 2% of students at major institutions to be enrolled under defence contracts.

If fully implemented, tens of thousands of students could be affected.

Low uptake reported

Despite these efforts, recruitment into specialised units appears limited.

According to United24Media, fewer than 2,000 students have signed up for roles in unmanned systems forces.

Campaigns have included presentations, lectures and promotional materials aimed at encouraging enlistment.

The reported use of pressure tactics highlights ongoing challenges in meeting recruitment goals.

Wider implications

The situation reflects broader concerns about how military service is being expanded.

According to United24Media, similar quotas could extend beyond universities to technical colleges and vocational schools.

If applied widely, the total number of recruits could increase significantly.

The reports have not been independently verified, and officials have not publicly responded to the allegations.

Sources: United24Media, The Moscow Times