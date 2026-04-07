US expands crackdown on Iran-linked residents

U.S. authorities are increasing enforcement against foreign nationals accused of supporting Iran’s leadership, reflecting a broader national security shift that now extends into immigration policy.

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A recent detention in Los Angeles shows how those measures are being applied, particularly where online speech and alleged affiliations intersect with legal status.

The State Department has moved to revoke residency permits in cases where individuals are seen as posing security concerns due to alleged links to Tehran or its institutions. Officials say, according to the Daily Express, that the approach reflects stricter screening of who can remain in the country.

One case involves Hamideh Soleimani Afshar, a relative of Qasem Soleimani, the Iranian commander killed in a 2020 U.S. drone strike. After initially being granted asylum, her status was later upgraded to permanent residency before being rescinded last week.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio approved the revocation of her and her daughter’s green cards, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers detained them in Los Angeles. Rubio said: “The Trump Administration will not allow our country to become a home for foreign nationals who support anti-American terrorist regimes.”

Under U.S. law, permanent residency can be withdrawn if authorities determine an individual’s activities conflict with national security interests.

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Online activity examined

Officials said Afshar’s social media activity formed part of the review. The State Department indicated she had shared messages interpreted as supportive of Iran’s government and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The IRGC is designated by Washington as a terrorist organisation, meaning that expressions of support can trigger legal and immigration consequences.

Among posts attributed to her were statements warning that critics of Iran would carry a lasting “mark” as traitors. She also wrote: “American officials have told the New York Times that Iran is responding more effectively than the Trump administration expected, and has demonstrated a stronger military capability.”

Reports noted that her online presence also reflected a carefully managed personal image while living in California, though officials focused primarily on the political nature of the content.

Broader impact

The case forms part of a wider review involving individuals connected to senior Iranian figures. The Daily Express reports that relatives of former official Ali Larijani have faced similar action, while others have reportedly been barred from entering the United States.

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Officials familiar with the approach say enforcement has intensified in Iran-related cases amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

U.S. government figures show that conflict involving Iran has resulted in thousands of deaths across the region, including American service members, underscoring the sensitivity surrounding such decisions.

The case points to a growing precedent: Immigration status can be affected not only by past actions, but also by perceived political alignment and public expression.

Sources: Daily Express, U.S. State Department