3-time Trump voters now turn on him: “My entire family is disillusioned”

People are not happy with the man they voted for.

Lifting a pump at a gas station often brings a sharp dose of reality.

When overseas conflict hits household budgets, political loyalty starts to strain. That tension is now spilling into the open across America.

Pressure at the pump

The military action in Iran has dragged on far longer than expected. As costs mount, everyday voters are feeling the strain directly at the fuel pump.

A Politico poll broadcast on MS NOW shows a steep drop in support among conservative voters. Only 37 percent of Donald Trump’s supporters still back the war if it raises living costs, down from 50 percent in May.

A massive 57 percent of respondents blamed the conflict for rising fuel prices. At the same time, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth estimated the war has cost $37.5 billion, requesting a further $88 billion to continue.

Voices on the ground

Reporter Alex Tabet visited a North Carolina gas station for MS NOW to interview three-time Trump voters. According to the Irish Star the mood was distinctly hostile.

One driver highlighted the squeeze on vulnerable households. “This war has been taxing on everyone. And I’m on a fixed income so it’s, you know, all the ones on fixed income are really feeling it,” the voter said.

Another addressed the president directly. “President Trump, you shouldn’t have got us in this war and was gonna end it fast, soon, and now you’re starting all over again,” she stated.

A third voter described widespread anger among her relatives, explaining, “My entire family is disillusioned. And we are, and were, Trump supporters but this is, to me he’s drawn a line in the sand and that’s how I feel, that’s how we all feel.”

Backlash on social media

When footage of the interviews circulated on social media platform X, viewers showed little sympathy.

One critic wrote, “YOU voted for this s—-, YOU get to deal with the consequences! You deserve absolute ZERO sympathy from anyone!”

Still, others saw a deeper warning for Washington. “When even longtime supporters say they’re disillusioned, politicians should listen,” another comment read.

Sources: The Irish Star, MS NOW, Politico, X