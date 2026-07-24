New polls show Trump approval dropping to 34 percent amid Iran conflict

When foreign conflicts drag on, political pressure at home usually starts to build.

A brief period of quiet can buy a leader some time, but renewed trouble abroad often pulls public opinion right back down. That pattern is now playing out as critical elections draw near, reports HuffPost.

Grim new numbers

Fresh numbers show President Donald Trump stuck in a deep political rut. According to reporting by HuffPost, a series of new surveys indicates that his standing has dropped again following the breakdown of a brief summer ceasefire in the Middle East.

The renewed conflict and shipping disruptions in key oil lanes have erased his earlier gains. Data gathered by poll aggregator Nate Silver shows that Trump enjoyed a modest bounce during the temporary truce. However, with combat resuming and attacks hitting oil vessels, those gains quickly evaporated.

Recent polling paints a grim picture for the White House. A Fox News survey released on Wednesday and an Emerson College poll published Thursday both put his approval at 39 percent. Meanwhile, a Pew Research Center survey released Thursday found his support dropping even lower to 34 percent.

Cracks in the base

The warning signs extend well beyond the president himself. Emerson College reported that Democrats hold an 11-point advantage on the generic congressional ballot, a margin that rivals their sweeping gains from 2018. Fox News gave Democrats a seven-point lead with 53 percent support, marking their strongest showing in that poll since 1996.

Cracks are also appearing inside the administration’s own base. Politico reported Wednesday that only one-third of MAGA-identifying voters now back the war with Iran, down from more than half in May. Many core supporters directly blame the conflict for rising gas prices.

Broader economic confidence is falling as well. Pew Research found that only 41 percent of Republicans now describe the economy as good or excellent, down from 49 percent in January. Overall, 60 percent of Americans blame White House policies for economic struggles, up from 52 percent earlier this year.

Without a clear deal to secure maritime trade routes, Trump faces a tough road ahead. Voters are connecting foreign combat to their own pocketbooks, leaving the White House with few easy options as midterms approach.

Sources: HuffPost, Fox News, Emerson College, Pew Research Center, Politico