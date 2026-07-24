US experts issue chilling World War III warning—and say who could decide everything

The battle for Ukraine could become the battle for the world’s future, analysts say.

Ukraine’s battlefield resilience may have consequences reaching far beyond Eastern Europe, according to two American national security analysts, who argue that the outcome of the war could shape the balance of power between democratic nations and authoritarian regimes for years to come.

Writing in The Hill, Mark Toth and Jonathan Sweet contend that Russia’s full-scale invasion marked the opening chapter of a much broader geopolitical confrontation rather than a stand-alone regional conflict.

A conflict stretching far beyond Ukraine

Toth and Sweet argue that Moscow is not acting in isolation, describing Russia, China, Iran and North Korea as increasingly aligned in pursuing shared strategic interests.

Western governments, they say, spent too long treating the war as a conflict limited to Ukraine and Russia instead of recognising its wider implications.

According to the analysts, the administration of former US President Joe Biden largely viewed Russia’s invasion separately from China’s ambitions toward Taiwan, North Korea’s military provocations and Iran’s expanding nuclear programme. They also argue that Hamas’ October 2023 attack on Israel did little to alter that broader assessment.

Zelenskyy’s warnings

Long before Russian troops crossed the border in February 2022, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that the stakes extended well beyond his country’s borders.

“Europe and the world are facing the biggest security crisis since the Cold War.”

More recently, Zelenskyy has delivered an even starker assessment of the conflict.

“Vladimir Putin has already started World War III.”

Speaking about Ukraine’s resistance, the Ukrainian leader added:

“Stopping V. Putin today and preventing him from occupying Ukraine is a victory for the whole world.”

Ukraine’s impact reaches beyond the battlefield

Toth and Sweet argue that Ukraine’s military campaign has already influenced strategic calculations far from the front lines.

Alongside defending its own territory, Ukrainian forces have inflicted significant losses on Russia while carrying out long-range strikes against targets inside Russian territory.

Those developments, the analysts say, have forced Moscow to scale back parts of its military presence in both the Middle East and Africa.

China, they add, is also reassessing potential scenarios involving Taiwan after closely studying Ukraine’s resistance and the increasingly important role played by drones and other unmanned technologies throughout the war.

A window of opportunity

Rather than describing the conflict as already decided, the authors argue that Ukraine has created a strategic opening for Western allies.

“World War III has not yet been won. However, Ukraine is giving the West an opportunity to win — if only Washington and Brussels seize this chance.”

Their assessment frames the war as a defining test of whether democratic nations can successfully respond to coordinated pressure from authoritarian powers operating across multiple regions of the world.