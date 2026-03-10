Measles scare in California after 130 children potentially exposed

Health officials in California are raising concerns after a potential measles exposure involving more than 100 children.

Authorities warn the highly contagious virus could spread quickly if those exposed are not vaccinated.

According to LADbible, around 130 children may have been exposed to measles after an infectious, unvaccinated child attended an educational enrichment program in Sacramento County last week.

Officials temporarily closed the facility following the incident while health authorities began assessing the risk of further infections.

Highly contagious virus

Public health experts warn that measles spreads extremely easily in environments where people are not protected by vaccination.

In some cases, one infected person can transmit the virus to as many as 18 others in an unprotected group.

“Measles, one of the most contagious infections, can lead to severe life-long consequences including permanent brain damage and can also be fatal, especially for children,” said Dr. Erica Pan, director of the California Department of Public Health, in a March 6 statement.

“The measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine is safe and provides long-lasting protection against measles. Vaccination protects both our own families and those who are too young to be fully vaccinated.”

Health risks highlighted

Doctors warn that measles can cause serious complications in some patients, particularly young children, people who are unvaccinated and those with weakened immune systems.

Common symptoms include fever, coughing, a runny nose and red or irritated eyes, followed by the disease’s distinctive rash.

In more severe cases, the infection can lead to complications affecting the brain or lungs.

Vaccine debate continues

Vaccination campaigns have dramatically reduced measles deaths worldwide over the past decades.

Health experts estimate immunization programs prevented roughly 59 million deaths between 2000 and 2024.

However, the disease still caused about 95,000 deaths globally in 2024, according to estimates referenced in the report.

Concerns about vaccine misinformation have also been raised by medical professionals.

Speaking to the BBC before Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s appointment as US Secretary of Health, Dr. David Elliman, a consultant in community child health at Great Ormond Street Hospital in London, warned that misinformation could undermine vaccination programs.

“If he is appointed and continues in the same mode, I fear not just for the vaccination programme in the US, but similar programmes around the world, and for healthcare in general,” Elliman said.

Local cases reported

Health officials confirmed that six measles cases have been recorded in Sacramento and neighboring Placer County over the past year.

One infected child required hospital treatment, prompting medical staff to trace all patients and workers who may have been exposed during the visit.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization reported earlier this year that the United Kingdom lost its measles eradication status after previously being declared measles-free in 2017 and 2021.

