A nuclear strike on Iran could impact these 18 countries

Fears of a wider conflict have grown after recent warnings linked to Iran.

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Experts say the consequences of any nuclear strike would reach far beyond one country.

A nuclear explosion would cause immediate and extreme destruction. Entire areas close to the blast would be wiped out within seconds, leaving little chance to escape.

Further away, the shockwave would flatten buildings and infrastructure. Survivors would still face serious danger from radiation, which can cause severe illness and death over time.

The long-term effects could last for years, damaging health, land, and water supplies.

Rising fears

Concerns increased after a temporary ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran was announced. According to the BBC, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif confirmed the two-week pause early Wednesday.

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This followed controversial comments from Donald Trump, who wrote: “A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will. However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change… maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS?”

The remarks were widely criticised and raised concerns about possible escalation.

Discussions about nuclear weapons also grew after Vice President JD Vance said the U.S. still has “tools” it has not used, which some interpreted as a reference to nuclear options.

Regional impact

Iran warned it would respond to any attack by targeting other locations in the region, according to VT. Experts say the effects of a nuclear strike would not stop at Iran’s borders.

Iran shares land borders with Iraq, Turkey, Armenia, Turkmenistan, Afghanistan, and Pakistan. Radioactive fallout could spread into these countries depending on weather conditions.

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Across the Persian Gulf, countries such as Kuwait, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Oman could also be affected.

Contamination of water supplies is a major concern, especially as many of these countries rely on desalinated seawater.

Wider risks

Other countries in the region could also face indirect effects. Syria, Lebanon, Israel, and Jordan may be exposed if fallout spreads further.

The exact outcome of a nuclear event is hard to predict. Weather patterns and response efforts would play a major role.

Still, experts agree on one point: the impact would go far beyond a single strike, affecting many nations directly and indirectly.

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Sources: BBC, VT