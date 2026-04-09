Artemis 2 Crew Set for Fastest Human Spaceflight Return

A group of astronauts returning from the Moon could soon make history during one of the most dangerous and closely monitored phases of their mission.

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A group of astronauts returning from the Moon could soon make history during one of the most dangerous and closely monitored phases of their mission.

NASA’s Artemis 2 crew is expected to reach speeds never before achieved by humans during atmospheric re-entry, marking a significant milestone in space exploration.

According to WP Tech, citing IFLScience, the spacecraft could exceed 40,000 km/h as it descends toward Earth.

A critical phase

NASA is preparing for the final stage of the Artemis 2 mission, as the four-person crew begins its carefully planned journey home.

A short engine burn was recently carried out to fine-tune the Orion capsule’s trajectory, helping secure a safe and accurate return path.

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Splashdown is scheduled in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of California, with a U.S. Navy vessel deployed to recover both the crew and the capsule.

Chasing a record

During re-entry, the capsule is expected to surpass the speed reached by Apollo 10, which hit 39,937 km/h.

Astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen are on board for the mission.

If the projected speed is achieved, it would mark the fastest velocity ever reached by humans.

Safety focus

NASA has adjusted its re-entry approach compared to earlier missions, focusing on reducing risks linked to extreme heat exposure.

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Officials say the revised trajectory limits the time the capsule spends under intense thermal stress, helping protect the heat shield.

More details on the return and landing are expected as the mission progresses, with safety and system testing remaining key priorities.

Sources: WP Tech, IFLScience, NASA