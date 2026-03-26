Actor dares Barron Trump: “Do something your father didn’t have the courage to do”

Barron Trump has increasingly stepped into the public eye in recent months.

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Since turning 20, the youngest son of former President Donald Trump has drawn growing attention from both media and political commentators.

Now, he has found himself at the center of a new and unexpected public challenge.

Direct challenge

Actor, former wrestler and ex-Minnesota governor Jesse Ventura has publicly challenged Barron Trump to enlist in the U.S. military.

Speaking on Piers Morgan’s “Uncensored,” Ventura questioned whether leaders should send others to fight without personal sacrifice.

“Because how can you send somebody else’s kids to a war if you won’t send your own?” he said.

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Ventura directly addressed Barron Trump during the interview.

“So, I’m calling right now for Barron Trump… Well, Barron, you can change that. Enlist in the United States military right now.”

“Do something your father didn’t have the courage to do,” he added.

Family criticism

Ventura also criticized the Trump family’s history of military service.

“To my knowledge, a Trump in the last hundred years has never done military service,” he said.

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“I want to see a Trump in the military.”

During the same interview, Ventura reflected on his past interactions with Donald Trump.

He described Trump’s recognition in the WWE Hall of Fame as a “tragedy.”

Ventura also revisited earlier comments about wanting a wrestler in the White House, clarifying he had been referring to himself.

Sources: HuffPost, Piers Morgan Uncensored