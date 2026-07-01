No reason given: Russia suspends several railway crossings on NATO borders

The suspension takes effect today.

The Russian government issued a decree to stop traffic at several railway checkpoints along its borders with Finland, Estonia, and Latvia.

The unexpected shutdown took effect on July 1 with no official explanation given for the sudden closures.

According to Big Kyiv, the official decree states: “Temporarily suspend from July 1, 2026, the movement of persons, vehicles, goods, and cargo through railway checkpoints across the state border of the Russian Federation on individual sections of the state border of the Russian Federation according to the list in the appendix.”

The Russian Foreign Ministry received instructions to notify the three neighboring countries about the decision, as reported by local media outlets. This move cuts off key transit paths overnight.

The affected routes

The biggest impact will hit the border with Finland. Five separate railway crossings are closing there. These include strategic checkpoints at Vyborg, Vyartsilya, Lyuttya, Saint Petersburg-Finlandsky, and Svetogorsk, halting travel across the frontier.

Other countries are facing similar disruptions. On the Estonian border, operations will stop at the Pechory-Pskov checkpoint. Meanwhile, the Pytalovo crossing on the Latvian border will also shut down, freezing rail traffic in the region.

These shutdowns happen amid growing concerns over security in the region. A Danish investigation recently concluded that Russia is building up its military presence near NATO borders, raising fears of a potential future conflict.

High security borders

The affected Baltic and Nordic nations have given strong support to Ukraine since the full-scale invasion began. They provide military assistance, intelligence, and vital humanitarian aid.

In response to rising threats, neighboring countries are reinforcing their frontiers. The Estonian Police and Border Guard Board recently put up its first fixed anti-drone monitoring equipment along its border with Russia.

According to an Estonian Interior Ministry press release, these security devices protect sections of the southeastern land border. The Baltic nation also added mobile radar systems on trailers to track low-altitude drone threats, showing just how tense the border area has become.