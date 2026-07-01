Trump threatens school district with major punishment over transgender policy

Trump threatens legal action against school district over policy affecting transgender students.

A dispute over parental rights and transgender student policies has escalated into a federal confrontation after the Trump administration announced plans to pursue enforcement action against a Kansas school district.

Officials say the district’s current guidelines could ultimately lead to court proceedings and the loss of federal education funding.

Federal agencies launch joint action

According to Reuters, the U.S. Department of Education announced Tuesday that it is working alongside the Department of Justice to investigate the Kansas City Public School District in Kansas over its policy regarding transgender students.

According to the department, school employees are instructed not to reveal a student’s transgender status or gender-nonconforming identity to others, including parents.

Federal officials argue that the policy violates the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA), which governs access to student education records.

If violations are confirmed, the administration says it is prepared to pursue legal action while also considering cutting off federal funding to the district.

More than 21,000 students affected

The Kansas City Public School District serves more than 21,000 students, according to federal data.

School officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment following the announcement.

Earlier this year, the Department of Education alleged that four Kansas school districts, including Kansas City, were violating federal law because of their transgender-related policies.

Part of Trump’s broader agenda

The latest move reflects the Trump administration’s wider effort to roll back protections related to transgender issues in schools.

Since returning to office, President Donald Trump has issued multiple executive orders aimed at restricting transgender participation in women’s and girls’ sports while also seeking to withhold federal funding from schools over transgender-related policies.

Civil rights organizations have criticized those efforts, arguing they undermine protections for transgender students.

Tuesday’s announcement came on the same day the U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way for states to enforce restrictions on transgender student athletes, marking another significant development in the national debate over transgender rights in education.