Putin’s artillery in trouble as Ukraine destroys more Russian guns

Artillery remains one of the most important weapons in modern warfare.

Others are reading now

Heavy guns are capable of destroying fortifications, supporting infantry assaults and shaping the battlefield over long distances.

During the war in Ukraine, both sides have relied heavily on artillery to bombard enemy positions. But new technologies and evolving tactics are now beginning to change that balance.

Surge in destroyed artillery

The number of destroyed Russian artillery systems has increased significantly in recent days, according to military observers.

Pavlo Narozhny, a Ukrainian military expert and founder of the organisation BO Reactive Mail, said several factors could explain the surge.

Speaking on Radio NV, Narozhny said Ukrainian forces may now be prioritising artillery targets.

Also read

Drones targeting guns

According to the expert, the change may be linked to new drone capabilities.

“I think it is more related to the fact that new drone models have appeared that are capable of flying over long distances. They were given the task of destroying artillery first,” Narozhny said.

He noted that only a few weeks ago Ukrainian forces were primarily targeting Russian logistics vehicles such as trucks and jeeps.

Now artillery systems appear to have become the main target.

Russian firepower falling

Narozhny also pointed out that the intensity of Russian artillery fire has dropped significantly.

Also read

Last year, Russian forces were firing around 5,200 shells per day on average.

This year, that number has fallen to roughly 3,000 rounds daily.

Multiple problems

The expert believes the decline likely stems from several issues.

Russian forces may be facing ammunition shortages after maintaining high rates of fire for an extended period.

At the same time, Ukrainian strikes on ammunition depots and supply routes have weakened Russia’s logistics.

Also read

The rapid development of Ukrainian drone technology is also putting additional pressure on Russian artillery units.

Attacks deep behind the front

Narozhny added that Russian war correspondents have increasingly complained about Ukrainian strikes targeting logistics up to 50 kilometres behind the front line.

According to him, many of these attacks are carried out using standard FPV drones rather than specialised long-range systems.

“These are radio-controlled drones that can reach such a distance and destroy equipment. First of all, artillery, because artillery is still very effective and important,” he said.

Narozhny stressed that artillery remains a key weapon for destroying fortified positions that drones alone cannot easily eliminate.

Also read

Sources: LA.LV, UNIAN, Radio NV