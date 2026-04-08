Americans defy Trump — they don’t want to leave NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization, known as NATO, is a military alliance formed in 1949 to provide collective defense among its member states.

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Built on the principle that an attack on one member is an attack on all, the alliance has long been a cornerstone of Western security.

Over the decades, NATO has expanded its role beyond Europe, becoming a key player in global security and international cooperation.

Majority support alliance

A Pew Research Center poll found that 59% of Americans believe the United States benefits from being a member of NATO.

The survey, conducted between March 23 and 29 and reported by Digi24, comes as Trump has again suggested the US could withdraw from the alliance.

Overall, 57% of respondents expressed a favorable view of NATO, indicating steady support for the transatlantic partnership.

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Political divide deepens

The findings reveal a clear divide between political groups.

Among Democrats and those who lean Democratic, 82% said NATO membership benefits the US. In contrast, only 38% of Republicans and Republican-leaning respondents agreed.

That figure marks a decline from the previous year, when 49% of Republicans viewed NATO more positively.

Trust in Trump

The poll also measured confidence in Trump’s handling of NATO relations.

A majority of Americans, 63%, said they do not trust him to make the right decisions regarding cooperation with the alliance.

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However, views again split sharply along party lines, with 62% of Republicans expressing confidence in Trump compared to just 11% of Democrats.

Sources: Pew Research Center, EFE, Agerpres, Digi24.