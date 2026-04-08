Rift at the Pentagon: Army secretary refuses to step down

A public refusal to resign has brought internal divisions into sharper focus.

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Disagreements inside the Pentagon are raising questions about leadership stability.

US Army Secretary Dan Driscoll says he will remain in his role despite reported clashes with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. In an interview with The Washington Post, he dismissed speculation about stepping down.

His comments follow a series of internal disputes that, according to the newspaper, have led officials to question how long the two men can continue working together.

The situation intensified after the recent removal of several senior military leaders, including the Army’s top general.

Ongoing clashes

According to The Washington Post, Driscoll and Hegseth have disagreed on multiple issues, including efforts to block certain Army promotions.

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“Serving President Trump has been the honor of my life, and I remain focused on providing America with the most powerful land fighting force the world has ever seen,” Driscoll said.

“I have no intention of leaving or resigning as secretary of the Army,” he added.

Reports also suggest that Hegseth’s spokesman, Sean Parnell, has privately shown interest in taking over Driscoll’s role, though he denied any tension between the two leaders.

Power struggles

The White House appeared to support Driscoll, who is known to have close ties to Vice President JD Vance. At the same time, officials told The Washington Post that tensions between Driscoll and Hegseth date back at least a year.

Some insiders said Driscoll was even considered as a possible replacement for Hegseth during earlier controversies.

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Despite this, President Trump has continued to back Hegseth, calling him “born for this job.”

Leadership shake-up

The dismissal of General Randy George, the Army’s top officer, had reportedly been planned for months. Officials said Driscoll had previously tried to block the move.

The decision was made public quickly, limiting any effort to reverse it.

Other senior figures were also removed last week, including Gen. David Hodne and Maj. Gen. William Green Jr., often without clear explanations.

Wider concerns

According to The Washington Post, many of the recent dismissals have targeted senior leaders, including women and minorities.

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At the same time, Driscoll had worked closely with General George on modernising the Army, including the use of drones and lessons from Ukraine.

Hegseth, however, has focused on reshaping leadership, particularly among those linked to former Joint Chiefs chairman Mark Milley, who has clashed with Trump in the past.

Sources: The Washington Post, News.ro