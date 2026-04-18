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Americans turn to pills over injections for weight loss

August M August M
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New oral weight-loss drugs are attracting growing interest in the United States, as patients look for more affordable and convenient alternatives to injections.

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Doctors say demand is being driven by cost concerns and hesitation around needle-based treatments.

Rising demand

According to Reuters, physicians report that many patients starting weight-loss medication for the first time are opting for pill versions over injectable drugs.

Oral treatments from Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly are entering a rapidly expanding market, with obesity therapies projected to exceed $100 billion in value over the next decade.

The shift reflects changing patient preferences as more options become available.

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Pills over injections

Doctors say convenience is a major factor behind the growing appeal of pills.

“They don’t need refrigeration, are more discreet and don’t require the use of needles,” said Dr. Christina Nguyen, an obesity and family medicine physician in Atlanta.

Some patients are reluctant to use injections altogether. “One person said I’d rather stay fat than ever use a needle. That’s a true fear,” she added.

Expanding access

Specialists say oral medications are attracting new users rather than replacing existing treatments.

“It is expanding access to people who are not sure that an injectable is something they would feel comfortable doing on themselves,” said Dr. Stefie Deeds, an obesity medicine specialist.

Doctors noted that patients already doing well on injectable drugs are generally not being encouraged to switch.

Effectiveness and options

Clinical trials show that injectable treatments still produce greater weight loss in many cases, particularly for patients with severe obesity.

However, pills are seen as a practical option for those with less complex needs or those treated in primary care settings.

Newer drugs are also expanding choices, with Eli Lilly’s latest pill offering fewer restrictions on when it can be taken compared to competitors.

Cost remains barrier

Despite being cheaper than injections, oral treatments are still expensive for many patients.

Monthly prices for pills start at around $149, compared with higher costs for injectable options.

Doctors say affordability remains the biggest issue. “I feel more like a financial planner these days than a physician,” said Dr. Catherine Varney.

Even with lower prices, she warned access is still limited, adding: “This still is a market for upper-middle-class and above.”

Sources: Reuters

This article is made and published by August M, who may have used AI in the preparation

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