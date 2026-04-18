Rare comet returns after 170000 years

A newly observed comet is making a rare journey through the inner solar system, offering skywatchers a brief chance to witness an event that has not occurred for thousands of generations.

Astronomers say the object has not passed near Earth for around 170,000 years.

Rare visitor

According to WPTech, the comet, named C/2025 R3 (PANSTARRS), is currently approaching the Sun and is at its closest point to Earth in its long orbit.

Scientists believe it originates from the distant Oort Cloud and takes roughly 170,000 years to complete a single journey around the Sun.

Its previous visit is thought to have occurred long before early human civilisation developed an understanding of the night sky.

Growing brightness

First detected in September last year, the comet was initially very faint. As it moved closer to the Sun, its brightness increased significantly.

By early April, it had reached a level visible to the naked eye under the right conditions, with astronomers tracking the growth of its glowing coma.

“At its current rate of brightening, the comet could reach 3rd magnitude as it approaches the Sun,” said Nick James from the British Astronomical Society.

Limited window

Despite becoming brighter, the opportunity to observe the comet is short.

Experts say viewing conditions will worsen after around April 20 as the comet moves closer to the Sun, making it harder to see from Earth.

Observers are advised to look toward the eastern sky before sunrise for the best chance of spotting it.

How to see it

The comet may appear as a faint, hazy object to the naked eye, while binoculars or a telescope can reveal more detail, including its tail.

Skywatchers in the Southern Hemisphere may have better viewing opportunities later in April, depending on how its brightness develops.

Sources: WPTech, IFLScience



