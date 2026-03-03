Putin’s future war plans leaked: “Their maps do not correspond to reality”

When Vladimir Putin launched what the Kremlin called a “special military operation,” many in Moscow appeared to expect a swift victory.

Others are reading now

Instead, the conflict has stretched into its fifth year, evolving into a grinding war of attrition.

Now, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine has obtained Russian military plans outlining Moscow’s intended offensives for the next two years and beyond.

Plans through 2027

Speaking to journalists, Zelenskyy said Ukraine had received Russian documents covering military objectives for 2025, 2026 and 2027, according to Ukrinform.

“We received documents, plans for 2025–2026–2027—slightly outdated for 2025. We see that they have not achieved their goals. We also received [plans for] 2026–2027. We understand what they want,” he said.

The president stated that Moscow’s core objectives remain unchanged, particularly in eastern and southern Ukraine.

Also read

Strategic directions

“ We understand that their directions remain relevant, the occupation of the east of our state, namely the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. They undoubtedly want to continue in the direction of the Zaporizhzhia region, and also toward the Dnipro direction. It is difficult for them, but they are looking at the Odesa region,” Zelenskyy said.

He added that the documents do not reflect current battlefield realities.

“We see these directions. But these maps for now have nothing in common with reality, because they cannot accomplish the tasks,” he said, according to Ukrinform.

Spring offensive stalled

Zelenskyy noted that Russia had been preparing a spring offensive that depended on additional territorial gains expected by the end of 2025.

However, he said Moscow failed to secure those objectives.

Also read

“Their maps do not correspond to reality—where our forces are and where their forces are. They cannot begin the March offensive exactly the one they wanted,” Zelenskyy said.

He stressed that while Russia intends to continue attacks, it lacks the strength to fully implement its plans.

War sustainability

Previous reports have suggested that Russia could sustain its war effort into 2026 despite economic strain and manpower pressures.

Estimates indicate Moscow allocated roughly $186 billion to defence in 2025, equivalent to 7.3% of its gross domestic product, following several years of sharp increases in military spending.

Even so, Ukrainian officials argue that long-term strategic plans may not translate into operational success on the ground.

Also read

Sources: Ukrinform, United24Media.