Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor faces losing yet another prestigious royal honour

Andrew could be stripped of centuries-old honour under new proposal.

Pressure continues to mount on Prince Andrew after officials in the City of London confirmed they are working on a legal mechanism that could pave the way for stripping him of one of the capital’s oldest civic honours.

The City of London Corporation says it is drafting legislation that would allow it to revoke Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s Freedom of the City, an honour he received more than a decade ago.

According to Express via. the BBC, the Corporation had previously stated in March that it could not remove the honour under existing arrangements.

Officials are now pursuing a different route by creating a legal framework that would allow the authority to make such decisions without relying on Parliament.

A spokesperson for the City of London Corporation said:

“We understand why people want this matter resolved as quickly as possible, and we share that desire.”

The spokesperson added:

“The fastest and most appropriate approach is to put in place a lawful process that allows the City Corporation to make these decisions itself, rather than seeking legislation through Parliament.”

Honour awarded through family connection

Prince Andrew was granted the Freedom of the City of London in 2012 after his father, Prince Philip, was already a Freeman.

Should elected members approve the proposed process, they would then be able to decide whether Andrew should retain the distinction.

The Corporation spokesperson said:

“We are progressing that work and, if elected members approve the new process, they will then be able to consider whether Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s Freedom should be removed.”