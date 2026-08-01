Andy Burnham proposes major social care reform to save NHS

Fixing a public service that everyone agrees is broken sounds like a noble mission.

Yet history shows that some policy traps are far too dangerous. Now, one ambitious politician is stepping straight into a political battlefield that has defeated nearly every predecessor, reports The Express.

Political danger zone

Reforming social care is widely seen as the ultimate political trap in Britain. Since Tony Blair promised urgent action back in 1997, twenty-two separate reform proposals have collapsed into obscurity.

Prime Ministers from Theresa May to Boris Johnson struggled with the issue, while Keir Starmer chose to step back from it entirely. Now Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham is taking on the challenge. According to The Express, Burnham warns that the National Health Service risks total collapse without immediate social care reform.

Nearly two million older people across England currently live without adequate support for daily tasks like dressing and bathing. This care deficit leaves thousands stuck in hospital beds when they could be recovering at home, piling pressure on local health networks.

Funding a permanent solution remains the single biggest hurdle. Potential ideas include a ten percent estate levy on deceased homeowners or a fresh tax on workers, but both proposals face fierce opposition.

Massive price tag

According to figures cited by Reform UK, an estate charge could cost average homeowners around 75,000 pounds. Critics brand this levy a death tax, while a workplace tax would hit younger employees already struggling with high living costs.

Government borrowing is projected at 130 billion pounds this year, leaving little room for new spending. Creating an NHS-style care model could cost an extra 18.5 billion pounds annually by 2035, forcing ministers to consider welfare cuts or pension adjustments.

Burnham also faces tough political hurdles. According to The Express, he sparked controversy after leaving Nigel Farage’s Reform UK out of cross-party talks, while Conservatives under Kemi Badenoch remain skeptical after past political battles over care funding.

Although Burnham hopes positive leadership can bring opponents together, commentators argue that optimism alone cannot fill a multibillion-pound hole. Without broad agreement on who pays, this latest rescue attempt could quickly sink.

Sources: The Express, Reform UK