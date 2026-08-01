Terrifying Asian storms wash away homes as climate disaster escalates

Extreme weather events are transforming daily life across vast stretches of the globe, turning seasonal downpours into overwhelming disasters.

In vulnerable communities, sudden deluges threaten basic survival. As heavy skies darken more frequently across Asia, families are left struggling to rebuild everything water carries away, reports The Guardian

When the water rises

In eastern Afghanistan, relentless rainfall recently destroyed fragile stone and mud homes across the Dur Baba district. Local resident Sayed Afsar Sadat described the growing toll on his community. According to The Guardian, Sadat said: “Rains like this are coming heavier and earlier each year. They are destroying the roads and washing away our crops. It’s impacting us directly.”

A similar crisis unfolded in Bangladesh, where record rains flooded entire coastal districts. Resident Jesmin Akter was forced to carry her six children through chest-deep water after flash floods collapsed her home. Speaking about her family’s plight, Akter told The Guardian: “We have lost everything.”

Swelling rivers triggered emergency warnings at more than 600 locations across China. A massive landslide in Chongqing claimed at least 11 lives, and local officials cited by The Guardian confirmed that Typhoon Noul forced over 890,000 residents to evacuate Guangdong province.

Heavy downpours also hit Taiwan, causing widespread damage to farmland. According to The Guardian, agricultural losses surpassed NT$330m in June, while Taipei experienced its rainiest month in over a century.

A warmer atmosphere

Climate scientists emphasize that rising global temperatures are directly fueling these intense downpours. Met Office Hadley Centre climate expert Richard Betts explained the physical mechanics behind the pattern. According to The Guardian, Betts noted: “More intense rainfall is an expected consequence of us heating the planet by burning fossil fuels and building up more carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.”

Humanitarian leaders warn that vulnerable populations need immediate support as weather patterns grow harsher. Dr Hosam Faysal, head of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies delegation in Afghanistan, stressed the human cost. As reported by The Guardian, Faysal warned: “these are the very real, humanitarian effects of a changing climate … becoming increasingly volatile.”

Aid organizations continue to urge international leaders to invest in local emergency planning before the next storm hits.

Sources: The Guardian